I’m asking you to publish the following prayer: “If people would only pray”
“Dear Precious Lord Above,
“We are living in a world that is now a total mess. People everywhere have forgotten where they came from. They have forgotten how to pray and to give you thanks every day. Most people probably don’t even think of you during the day. They are only thinking of themselves and this vicious virus. They don’t realize or think about what you did for all of us long ago when you died on an old rugged cross just to save us from our sins and give us a better life and to have peace within. This virus has gotten everyone scared to death. If they only would realize you are in control of this virus and could stop it. If only people would take the time to pray.
“I pray every day for you to protect me, my family, my friends, my loved ones, and the people who have the virus. If they are saved and ready to go to Heaven they will pray to you to take their sins away. “Well, Lord, today I felt led by you to ask my sisters to fast during a meal to help me pray about this virus. We did without supper this day just to pray. We know you heard our prayers, Lord, for you said in your word where two or three agree you are in our midst.
“Well, Lord, I believe your word. You know, Lord, it wouldn’t hurt anyone to do without one meal and get on their knees and pray—maybe even lose a pound or two. No, seriously, Lord, so many people don’t pray anymore.
“You made us, you gave us life, and you gave us a mouth and a mind. Surely people could use their mouths for something besides complaining about this virus and get on their knees and pray about it.
“Well, Lord, I’m glad you saved me and put in my heart to pray for people, especially people I love and things of this wicked old world. I’m also thankful that you speak to me in that tiny small voice and say, ‘Fear not, for I am with you. I’ll never leave or forsake you. Lo, I’m with you all the way to the end of the world.’
“Well, Lord, by the signs we are living near the end. There’s too much wickedness going on and hardly anyone prays anymore. I know this because when I went to get groceries, there was hardly anything in the store to buy. People had bought everything to hoard it for themselves, not caring if anyone else eats or not.
“There are a few Christians who care and they pray for each other. Well, Lord, I’m thankful if it comes to the time that my family and I can’t get food all I have to do is pray, pray, and pray and you will provide. I also know that if I get this virus and pass on I have a wonderful place called Heaven to go to.
Thank you so much, Lord.”
Your servant,
Paula Evans
