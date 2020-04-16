Easter is when we celebrate the return of life, but this was an unusual Easter for families across America because of the coronavirus. Instead of joining our congregations in fellowship and celebration, many of us experienced services online in our homes or distanced from our friends in our cars. The good news is our collective efforts appear to be slowing the spread of the virus, so at Eastertime many of us are asking the question: When can we reopen America? Though we are still fighting the virus and have work left to do, we are making progress and should begin planning for the future.
Experts predict it will be a minimum of 12 to 18 months before we develop a vaccine, so even as we do reopen, life will not return to normal for the foreseeable future. Every human life is valuable, and we must ensure we are not endangering anyone by relaxing social distancing guidelines and personal hygiene recommendations too soon. We can get our country back to work sooner, however, with some commonsense steps.
President Trump announced his administration is forming a council to develop a strategy for reopening the country. This is the right thing to do. Our country needs a risk-based strategy to allow our country to begin reopening as quickly as possible while still minimizing the risk of further infections.
Just as each state took a slightly different strategy on shutting down, the strategy to reopen will not be uniform across the country either. It would make no sense to apply the same approach in Erwin that we apply to New Orleans or New York City. The hardest-hit areas will need to remain closed longer, while areas like Northeast Tennessee – not impacted as badly by COVID-19 – will be able to reopen sooner. Similarly, low-risk individuals will be able to return to work and some social gatherings, while high-risk individuals will need to continue taking precautions to avoid infection. We’ll still need to retain some social distancing guidelines, and it’s likely we’ll still need to avoid large group gatherings like sporting events, concerts and conventions.
The key to reopening will be access to fast, accurate testing – sometimes even in asymptomatic people. We’ll need to know who is infected and quarantine them quickly to prevent viral spread. We know that people infected with COVID-19 can spread the virus before they show any symptoms, so there will be some instances – such as in health care facilities – where we need to test everyone to avoid widespread infection.
There’s no question in my mind that health care providers should be leading the way to reopen America. Some of the bravest stories to emerge out of this crisis have been of doctors and nurses who have risked their lives taking care of patients affected by coronavirus. Providers take care of sick patients every day – it’s what they do. But in areas like ours, where we have so few COVID patients, providers are being furloughed. With point of care testing, patients can come in for elective procedures and be assured their care is free from the risk of illness. As patients become confident they can receive the care they need, this will also translate to confidence that they can resume other everyday activities.
When we get back to normal, hardworking Americans will have jobs to come back to thanks to the success of the Trump administration’s response and the passage of the CARES Act, which has provided critical resources to affected individuals. As of April 14, 1.1 million loans totaling over $270 billion have been approved. This is a huge success for a program that has been up and running for under two weeks.
Ultimately, our decision to reopen America will be a risk-based one. Even before this pandemic, our country did not shut down for flu outbreaks or any other disease. Instead, we respond with appropriate caution proportionate to the risk of the disease. COVID-19 is more serious than the flu, and we should continue to respond cautiously so we do not infect more vulnerable populations and overwhelm our health care systems. But we’ve learned a lot about coronavirus in the past two months, and with the knowledge we’ve gained, it should be possible to start opening areas of our country back up. It will be a long time before we’re able to eliminate the risk of COVID-19, but the day is coming soon when we can act with appropriate caution and begin to reopen our country.
