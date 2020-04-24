Over the past several weeks, our nation and our state mobilized an unprecedented response to the coronavirus, and we made tremendous progress in slowing the spread of this virus.
Based on this progress, Governor Lee announced this week that the Safer at Home Order for the state of Tennessee will expire on April 30. According to the governor, businesses in most counties across the state can reopen, with some businesses able to reopen as early as April 27.
I support the governor’s decision, and I am committed to providing our state and community the resources we need to get back on our feet. The federal government already provided tremendous support to those affected by coronavirus, and even more help is on the way.
Last week, the Treasury Department started issuing recovery checks of $1,200 to qualifying individuals, $2,400 to qualifying married couples, with an additional $500 for qualifying dependents. The IRS has launched a website (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment) where you can track your recovery check and update your information.
I encourage you to update your information if you have not yet received your check. Recovery checks aren’t available to adult dependents like college students, but I am a cosponsor of the All Dependent Children Count Act, which would extend eligibility for the extra $500 recovery check to everyone who can claim someone else as a dependent on their taxes. If passed into law, this commonsense bill will ensure relief for families with dependents, regardless of their age.
This week, I returned to Washington to support providing additional funding for critical relief programs – such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the EIDL Emergency Advance – which already helped millions of individuals and businesses make ends meet during this public health crisis. The legislation will also include additional funding for testing, something that will be very important to prevent the virus from re-emerging as strongly in the future.
Since its creation on March 27, the PPP saw over $342 billion in loans approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for 1.66 million small businesses nationwide, including $6.54 billion in loans to help 34,035 businesses in Tennessee.
The SBA also approved 12,135 EIDL Emergency Advances in Tennessee worth $54.3 million. These grants – which do not have to be repaid – provide up to $10,000 to businesses hurt by the coronavirus. SBA also approved 248 low-interest EIDL loans worth $58.2 million in Tennessee. The PPP, EIDL and EIDL Emergency Advances will help ensure that businesses are able to keep paying their employees and ensure individuals have a job to return to once we can reopen our communities.
The PPP and EIDL are so immensely popular that the initial funding for these programs ran out of money in under two weeks. Despite the desperate need for more funding, on April 9 Senate Democrats blocked a unanimous consent request to provide additional funding for these programs, and funding for the PPP ran out nearly a week ago. We don’t have time to play these kinds of political games. This agreement should have been reached two weeks ago, but instead aid for folks who had lost their jobs was needlessly delayed.
On Thursday, I proudly voted for the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which provides crucial funding for these coronavirus relief programs. To assist individuals and businesses, this package includes an additional $310 billion for the PPP, $50 billion for EIDL loans and $10 billion for EIDL emergency advance grants. The bill also bolsters our health care system by providing $75 billion for hospitals and providers – much of which will go to rural areas – and $25 billion for virus testing.
The Trump administration also continues to roll out programs to stabilize our country during this crisis. Last week, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the creation of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. This program will provide $16 billion in direct support to farmers and agricultural producers impacted by the coronavirus crisis. It is essential that we maintain our country’s ability to put food on the table, and I applaud the USDA for implementing this program.
I am committed to ensuring we continue providing relief to those who need it, and I am working daily with the Trump administration and my colleagues in Congress to address any and all issues that arise. If you need assistance with these programs or any coronavirus relief programs, please do not hesitate to contact my office.
