The U.S. economy is better than ever before much thanks to President Trump’s leadership, with steady economic growth and robust job creation.
This week, President Trump released a responsible budget for Fiscal Year 2021, a budget that will lower our deficit by $4.6 trillion by 2030. I think the President is right to begin the conversation about tackling our debt and deficits.
Our country has a spending problem, and the solutions will require bold leadership. Last year, U.S. revenue was at an all-time high, but spending increased even faster. We have a national debt over $23 trillion and it continues growing.
Americans across the country balance their household budget every month, and it’s up to Congress to do the same for the government once again.
In order to get our fiscal house in order, we must make sound investments and ensure every taxpayer dollar is spent wisely. President Trump’s FY 21 budget seeks responsible reforms to our mandatory programs which are driving our spending growth.
For instance, the President is proposing reforms to Medicaid that will empower states to innovate with their programs and save the government money. Tennessee, for instance, is chomping at the bit to put in place innovative reforms that will ensure patient access to care.
I also think another positive reform the Trump administration is proposing is to require SNAP recipients to pursue work. Programs like SNAP are a critical lifeline, but they can also help encourage able-bodied, healthy adults to contribute to society and give them a hand up, not a handout. In contrast, Democrats continue to work to further expand Medicaid to cover illegal aliens and refuse to consider reasonable work requirements.
I am also encouraged the president proposed tackling the crisis at the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC). Multi-employer pensions are in a dire fiscal crisis, and the retirement of millions of Americans is threatened if action is not taken.
The president is right to encourage action on this critical matter, and I look forward to working closely with his administration to get this done in a way that is fair to retirees and to taxpayers.
I’m also pleased to see the president investing in some of our country’s most critical priorities. As ranking member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, his request of $240 billion for veterans’ programs through the Department of Veterans Affairs is truly cause for celebration.
Year after year, President Trump has requested record levels of funding for our veterans – and he has delivered on those promises. This budget represents a quintupling of VA’s bottom line over the last twenty years.
There is no question the Department is in the midst of a critical transformation with respect to the delivery of healthcare and benefits to those who have served. With this budget request, the VA will be more prepared than ever before to ensure those efforts bear fruit for generations of veterans to come.
President Trump again showed his unwavering support to our men and women in uniform in the FY21 budget. It places Armed Forces readiness as a top priority, and I couldn’t be more supportive. During the Obama administration, our military was vastly underfunded and underprepared.
The FY21 budget requests $718 billion – a five-percent increase from FY 20 – to fund our Department of Defense. This funding will go toward updating equipment; helping with recruitment; and improving the training of troops. With instability in the Middle East, it’s critical we ensure our nation is prepared.
The administration requested $51.7 billion for the Department of Homeland Security to help protect our borders with new border security equipment and technology; the recruitment of new Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers; and, specifically, $5 billion for construction of new border wall.
The president is also continuing to invest in programs aimed at fighting the opioid epidemic, which is critical to East Tennessee. While national opioid-related deaths in 2018 decreased nationwide, Tennessee saw an increase. It’s important we help fund federal, state and local programs to treat and prevent addiction. Thankfully, this administration prioritized ending this epidemic and requested $5 billion for these initiatives.
The House Democrat majority failed to release a budget last year, and we’re waiting to see whether they will even attempt to this year. I’m glad we have a president like Donald Trump who wants to set ceilings – not floors – on federal spending. I look forward to having a debate about critical priorities and will work throughout this year to reduce the size of government.
