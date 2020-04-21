Spring 2020 has been like none other. What should be a normal time of planting flowers and preparing for baseball and warm summer days on the lake has become a life of social distancing and pondering the meaning of “new normal.”
At Walters State Community College, I have talked with students, faculty and community members who are confronting the challenges of daily life during an unprecedented public health crisis. Never before have we seen nearly everything cancelled and the trajectory of our lives so quickly shifted.
Amid the widespread human and economic toll, however, inspiring stories of perseverance are everywhere. Restaurants, food stores and other essential businesses have found creative ways to continue serving the public. Churches are staying connected with ongoing outreach and service ministries. And public schools, despite the shortened school year, are serving the needs of students.
We at Walters State are particularly proud of our alumni who are serving their communities in areas such as health care, public safety, restaurant and hospitality. As ambassadors for the college during these extraordinary times, our alumni exemplify Walters State’s constant commitment to its core mission — to transform lives through education.
In line with that mission, we began in mid-February discussing the implications of the coronavirus for our operations. Our focus at that time was on how we would identify and continue essential functions in the event that our campuses had to be closed for two weeks. As continued campus closures have become a reality, that early and comprehensive preparation has paid dividends.
Planning discussions began with the knowledge that delivery of education is what we needed to focus on first. This is why we have worked so hard to convert more than 75 percent of our courses from traditional face-to-face classes to online instruction. These include speech classes and hands-on learning programs such as our technical education courses and related lab components. Some were easy to convert while others may require students to connect in small groups with instructors over the summer. The result is that all of our students have the opportunity to complete coursework and finish strong.
We quickly realized that all face-to-face, non-classroom student-service operations also must be converted to online or telephone communication. Services such as tutoring, advising, new student orientation, registrations, student interventions, and even student activities must be conducted online or by phone. With creativity and a focus on student success, we have made solid transitions in these areas as well.
During the past month, I have sat in on classes and conducted meetings via videoconference or by phone. I have watched from every angle as the heroic efforts of our students, faculty, staff and community supporters have become the backdrop for beginning the celebration of Walters State’s 50th year.
These are challenging and difficult times for our college, community, nation and world. And yet there is no better time to communicate strongly that we remain 100 percent open for business. Walters State is here for you now, and we will be here for you for the next 50 years.
