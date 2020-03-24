Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of River Walk Way in reference to a domestic disturbance on Friday, March 20. Deputy Zach Magourik spoke with Melissa Jenkins Weeks, 49, who admitted to striking her son, Thomas Newton, 22, with a cane because he and his girlfriend would not leave the residence. Weeks was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Blueberry Way in reference to a suspicious person on Friday, March 20. Upon arrival Deputy Zach Magouirk made contact with the male in question, Billy R. Boykin, 28, Beechwood Drive, who had slurred speech and he was unsteady on his feet. Boykin was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Probation violation: Jason Stuart, 39, Old Knoxville Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, March 20. Deputy Joshua Boyce served Stuart the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft: Several items were reported stolen from a Bonanza Drive residence on Sunday, March 22. Lt. Chris Gregg spoke with Benjamin Allen Cudd, 37, who said the items were taken from outside his residence. The estimated loss was valued at less than $500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
