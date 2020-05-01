Probation violation: Robert S. Thompson, 21, Walker Hill Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, April 29. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Thompson following a traffic stop.
Zimmer arrest: A Newport man is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 30. Patorlman Shane Bower and Patrolman Jessy Burgess reported they conducted a routine traffic stop after they observed Ronald M. Zimmer, 29, Laurel Springs Road, exit Brock’s market in a reckless manner. Upon stopping the vehicle officers made contact with Zimmer and observed a pistol lying in the backseat of the vehicle. According to the report, the license plate tag that was on the vehicle was registered to another vehicle. Zimmer was arrested and charged with unlawful removal of license plate, possession of firearm by convicted felon, reckless endangerment, unregistered vehicle, driving while license revoked and violation of financial responsibility.
Theft: Deborah Walker, 60, Briggs Avenue, filed a theft report with the Newport Police Department on Wednesday, April 29. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Walker who said someone reportedly stole her “house shoes” from her residence. Walker valued the shoes at $20.
