Domestic assault, Alvarez being sought: A Newport man is being sought after he allegedly assaulted a female in Newport Thursday evening. Sgt. Chris Barnes was dispatched to the 100 block of Eds Way concerning a physical altercation. Upon arrival, Sgt. Barnes spoke with Leigh Hembree, 57, who said her son, Justin Jose Alvarez, 36, asked to borrow her vehicle. When Hembree told Alvarez he could not borrow the vehicle, he reportedly pushed her down and took her keys. Alvarez fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
Warrant served: Kimberly N. Brookshire, 31, Hill Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Friday, Nov. 22. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Brookshire without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
