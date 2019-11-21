James arrest: Dustin S. James, 22, River Ridge Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Patrolman Will Garber arrested James at a residence on Old Cave Church without incident.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning an active shoplifter on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Upon arrival, Sgt. Donald Coakley spoke with the manager, who said Brandon Earls, 23, Lennon Circle, took several items and attempted to leave the store without paying. The estimated value of the items tallied to $123. Earls was arrested and charged with theft of $500 or less.
Public intoxication: Newport Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Nina M. Williams, 25, Smith Street, Monday morning following an investigation. Ptl. Weber was patrolling the area of North Street when he observed Williams walking on the sidewalk with a blanket around her. Williams told officers she was not ok and then she collapsed, the report stated. EMS was called to the scene to evaluate Williams. According to the report, Williams had slurred speech, dilated pupils and was unsteady on her feet. Williams reportedly admitted to “snorting” a narcotic and refused to go the Newport Medical Center. She was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Juvenile cited: Officers were dispatched to 1025 Cosby Highway, in reference to an unruly juvenile on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Upon arrival, Patrolman Chris Silvers spoke with Rhonda Hart, 57, who said her granddaughter became upset when she tried to take her cell phone away. Hart reported that a brief altercation ensued resulting in the cell phone sustaining damage. At that time, the juvenile pushed Hart and then broke Hart’s Kindle. The juvenile was cited for domestic assault and vandalism.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
