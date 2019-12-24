Assault: Michael Campbell, 34, Clear Creek Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for assault on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Patrolman Jordan Douglas served Campbell the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: Jason Kinser, 44, Wolf Creek Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for assault on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Patrolman Jordan Douglas served Kinser the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.