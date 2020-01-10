Probation violation: Roth Lee Jenkins, 39, Filbert Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Deputy Zach Magouirk arrested Jenkins without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Casey Cheyenne Rollins, 42, Boxelder Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Deputy Zach Magouirk served Rollins the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Travis D. Hicks, 31, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Lt. Chris Gregg arrested Hicks at a residence on France Road.
Lane arrest: Richie Alan Lane, 34, Dina Drive, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to comply with child support (two counts) on Monday, Jan. 6. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Lane without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Donna Rathbone, 32, Dandridge, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Deputy Jody Henry arrested Rathbone without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
