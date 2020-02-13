Failure to appear: Michelle Henderson, 57, Cosby Highway, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Henderson at Quality Inn without incident.
Probation violation: Bobby L. Armachain, 34, Lamons Circle, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Patrolman Will Garber arrested Armachain following a traffic stop.
Maltry arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning an active shoplifter on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Patrolman Shane Bower observed the suspect, identified as Justin P. Maltry, 33, Marshall, NC, flee from the store with a backpack full of stolen merchandise. Ptl. Maltry was captured but became “combative” with officers. According to the report, Maltry was tased and apprehended. During the investigation, Maltry gave officers’ a false name and date of birth. Officers recovered approximately $382 worth of stolen merchandise. Maltry was charged with shoplifting, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, escape, evading arrest and failure to appear.
Turner arrest: Joshua L. Turner, 34, Lennon Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Turner at his residence without incident.
Costner charged with DUI: Officers were dispatched to Tobacco Barn in reference to a hit and run accident on Thursday, Feb. 13. Patrolman Michael Robey spoke with the victim, Jeannie James, 51, who said she was struck by a Honda Accord, operated by Andrew Costner, 19. James told officers that she told Costner to wait for officers to arrive to the scene, but he fled the scene. Ptl. Robey said he located Costner “passed out” in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running on Prospect Avenue. According to the report, Costner admitted to smoking marijuana prior. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Costner and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and violation of financial responsibility.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
