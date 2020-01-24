Ball arrest: Lisa N. Ball, 28, Hannon Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Patrolman Jessy Burgess arrested Ball without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Jenkins arrest: Harold D. Jenkins, 25, Finchum Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Jenkins at a residence on Melton Avenue.
Harvey arrest: Norris Harvey, 21, no address, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Capt. Brad Ball arrested Harvey at a residence on Cosby Highway without incident.
Hall arrest: Laura Hall, 36, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Patrolman Johnathan Ball arrested Hall at the Dollar General store on Highway 411.
Stuart arrest: Jason Stuart, 39, West Main Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Patrolman Will Garber arrested Stuart without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warren arrest: Samuel Warren, 32, Old Knoxville Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 23. Patrolman Will Garber arrested Warren following a traffic stop.
Hall arrest: Wesley Allen Hall, 41, Rays Loop, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Hall following a traffic stop.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to Newport Medical Center concerning an assault that occurred at a local hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Patrolman Jessy Burgess spoke with the victim, identified as Jamie Hall, 31, who said her ex-boyfriend, Bobby Stewart, reportedly came to the hotel room to see their kids. According to the report, when Stewart asked to see Hall’s cell phone, he allegedly became angry and threw it against the wall. Hall said Stewart then “tackled” her and assaulted her. Hall managed to escape the room with her and went to the hospital for treatment. Warrants for aggravated assault and vandalism have been issued for Stewart.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
