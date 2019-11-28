Probation violation: Tiffany Rayfield, 40, Morristown, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Nov. 23. Officer Megan Ferrell arrested Rayfield without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Phillips arrest: Officers were dispatched to Weigel’s concerning an active shoplifter on Sunday, Nov. 24. Upon arrival, Patrolman Shane Bower spoke with an employee who said Crystal Joan Phillips, 35, concealed several items and left the store without paying. According to the report, officers located Phillips at Motel 6 where she was taken into custody. Phillips was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
