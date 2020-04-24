Probation violation: Phillip Luke Shropshire, 25, Allen Chapel Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, April 22. Deputy Rebecca Colley served Shropshire the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Cottage Road, in reference to a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, April 22. Upon arrival, Deputy Rebecca Colley spoke with Clara Cupp, 21, who said Dominik Brown, 24, allegedly assaulted her earlier that day. Brown fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.