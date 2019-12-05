Denton arrest: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of McSween Springs Road, in reference to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Upon arrival, Officers Megan Ferrell and Will Garber came in contact with victim, Breanne Denton, 30, who said Jason Denton, 25, became upset after her boyfriend from Virginia called her. According to the report, Mr. Denton allegedly “dragged” her out of a chair and strangled her. Denton fled the scene as officers arrived, but was apprehended after he was found hiding behind a tree. Officers reported Jason had an odor of alcohol about his person. He was arrested and charged with domestic assault, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
DUI: Debbie Phillips Ford, 60, Myers Circle, was arrested by the Newport Police Department for driving under the influence on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Patrolman Brandon Cassady conducted a traffic stop after he observed Ford stopped at a green light on Cosby Highway. Cassady came in contact with Ford who said she was unaware that she had stopped at the green light. According to the report, Ford admitted to taking two narcotics prior. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Ford and she performed poorly on all tests given. Ford was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to exercise due care.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
