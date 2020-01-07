Gravely arrest: Deputies were dispatched to 380 South Highway 32 in reference to a domestic disturbance on Saturday, Jan. 4. Sgt. Max Laughter spoke with the complainant, Sandra Gravely, 48, who was reportedly intoxicated. She said her husband, Adam Hild, allegedly pushed her down. Sgt. Laughter spoke with Hild who said Gravely started an argument with another tenant at the apartment and as he went to get her, Gravely fell down the steps. Witnesses confirmed the incident and stated Hild did not assault Gravely. As Sgt. Laughter spoke with Gravely, he said she was “very argumentative” and “confrontational.” She was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and false report.
Probation violation: Devon Bailey, 25, Tolley Holler Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 3. Deputy Jody Henry served Bailey the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Melissa Anne Harris, 40, Clear Creek Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft of property over $1,000 on Friday, Jan. 3. Deputy Jody Henry arrested Harris at her residence without incident.
Vehicle theft: A 2001 Dodge Durango was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Jan. 4. Deputy Jonathan Ochs spoke with Hollie Lewis, 23, Patter Road, who said the vehicle was last seen near a camper in the KOA campground the day before. The estimated loss was $1,500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.