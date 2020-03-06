Probation Violation: Julia Lee Busche, 26, Green Leaf, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, March 3. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Bushe without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Highway 73, in reference to a motor vehicle accident on Monday, March 2. Upon arrival, Deputy Dylan Norton came in contact with the driver, identified as Sumer Wainz, 25, Rich Hollow Way, who was “unsteady” on her feet, had slurred speech and had an odor of alcohol about her person. According to the report, Wainz admitted to having “2 shots.” Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Wainz and she performed poorly on all tests given. Wainz was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Probation Violation: Sabonna G. Williams, 25, Cecil Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Monday, March 2. Sgt. Bill Miller arrested Williams without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
