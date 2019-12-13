Failure to appear: Thomas Gibson, 33, Tabor Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Thursday, Dec. 12. Sgt. Max Laughter arrested Gibson without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Kendell Reece Grooms, 30, Balsom Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Sgt. Max Laughter arrested Grooms following a traffic stop without incident.
Failure to appear: Jessica Ann Montemagno, 33, Sevierville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Sgt. Max Laughter served Montemagno at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Child support: Phillip C. Black, 40, Raines Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Deputy Timothy Snapp served the warrant to Black at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Lance Flora, 51, Buckeye Drive, was served with active outstanding warrants for burglary and theft of property over $1,000 on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Deputy Zach Magouirk arrested Flora at his residence without incident.
Drugs dropped off at jail: A Newport woman is being sought after she attempted to drop off drugs to an inmate at the Cocke County Jail Annex on Monday, Dec. 9. Deputy Jessica Butler said she was notified by Corrections Officers that Savannah C. Teague, 20, dropped off a pair of rubber flip flops with the bottom cut out. According to the report, the flip flops contained 0.62 grams of cocaine and a needle. Deputies reported that the drugs were intended for inmate Ezra Shropshire.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
