Warrants served: Franklin Shelton, 28, Irish Cut Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for driving under the influence, possession of schedule II, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Shelton without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
McCarty arrest: Peggy Sue McCarty, 52, River Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Feb. 17. According to the report filed by Patrolman Jordan Douglas, when officers placed McCarty under arrest, officers found a bag that contained 3.2 grams of marijuana in her pocket. Ptl. Douglas transported McCarty to the Cocke County Jail Annex. Corrections officer found additional baggies of methamphetamine in McCarty’s possession. She was charged with possession of schedule II, marijuana possession and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.
Aungst arrest: Officers were dispatched to Quality Inn concerning an impaired driver on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Patrolman Jordan Douglas learned the vehicle in question fled the scene and was found at Ruby Tuesday. As Ptl. Douglas arrived at Ruby Tuesday, he said the driver of the vehicle, Scott Aungst, 38, fled the scene once again and returned to Quality Inn. At that time, Ptl. Douglas conducted a traffic stop. According to the report, Aungst had an odor of alcohol about his person and slurred speech. Officers attempted to conduct a field sobriety test on Aungst, but he refused to participate. Aungst was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, driving under the influence and theft of property.
Theft of vehicle: A 1999 Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 17. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with Travis Bryant, 40, who said the vehicle was last seen at his 8th Street residence on Monday, Feb. 16.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
