Aggravated burglary: Betty Wood, 25, Pack Way, filed a burglary report to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Sgt. Max Laughter spoke with Wood, who said as she returned to her Whitlock Road residence, she noticed several items were missing. The items ranged from light fixtures to appliances and electric heaters.
Warrant served: Aaron Thomas Reddish, 31, Thompson Station, was served with an active outstanding warrant for being a fugitive from justice on Sunday, Jan. 26. Deputy Zach Magouirk arrested Reddish following a traffic stop without incident.
Probation violation: Kelly Kristin Moskalski, 30, Lawn Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Deputy Jody Henry arrested Moskalski at her residence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
