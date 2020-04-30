Holt arrest: Willard C. Holt, 43, Ladys Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (three counts) on Wednesday, April 29. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Holt without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Metcalf arrest: A man is facing a pair of charges after he was found in possession of drugs on Wednesday, April 29. Patrolman Joshyua Shults was patrolling the area of West Broadway when he observed vehicles parked in in a vacant lot. According to the report, officers made contact with Robert Metcalf, 38, Flag Pond, and obtained verbal consent to search his vehicle. A subsequent search revealed a baggie that contained .13 grams of methamphetamine. While officers were speaking with Metcalf, he reportedly “handed” officers one tablet of suspected Ecstasy. Metcalf was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I and possession of schedule II.
Pack arrest: Officers were dispatched to the area of West Broadway Street in reference to an intoxicated male subject on Wednesday, April 29. Patrolman Brandt Stephens made contact with the male in question, identified as Cuba Pack, 44, Dirt Way, who was “unsteady” on his feet, had slurred speech and an odor of alcohol about his person. Pack reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior. Pack was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Ledbetter arrest: A Weaverville, NC man was arrested by the Newport Police Department after he was found intoxicated and nude on Tuesday, April 28. Patrolman Joshyua Shults was dispatched to Best Western concerning a male subject identified as Harley Dale Ledbetter, 45, who was running around the hotel nude. Upon arrival, Ptl. Shults found Ledbetter and stated he was screaming and had an odor of alcohol about his person. While officers attempted to place Ledbetter under arrest, he resisted which resulted in officers taking him to the ground in order to place him in handcuffs. Ledbetter was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Weigel’s concerning a possible impaired driver on Tuesday, April 28. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Christie N. Williamson, 31, 7th Street, who was sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still running. Ptl. Weber spoke with Williamson and noticed that Williamson was talking fast and her pupils were dilated. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Williamson and she performed poorly on all tests given. Williamson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
