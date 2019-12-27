Warrant served: Kelsey Wolfe, 27, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for vandalism under $500 on Saturday, Dec. 22. According to the report, Wolfe was wanted after she reportedly damaged clothes at Factory Connection. Deputy Dylan Norton served Wofle the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Kerry Webb, 28, Plum Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft of property under $500 on Tuesday, Dec. 24. According to the report, Webb was wanted after he reportedly stole $20 from Country Convenience on December 23. Deputy Zach Magouirk arrested Webb at the store without incident.
Failure to appear: Amanda Ball, 42, Highway 25E, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Deputy Blake Cupp served Ball the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: Austin J. Fine, 25, Lower English Creek Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for assault on Monday, Dec. 23. Deputy Jessica Butler served Fine the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: Clifford J. Fine, 27, Lower English Creek Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for assault on Monday, Dec. 23. Deputy Jessica Butler served Fine the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of schedule II: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man on Monday, Dec. 23. Deputy Blake Cupp stopped a vehicle on Highway 160 after seeing that the vehicle had a cracked windshield that obstructed the driver’s vision, as well as a cracked taillight. Upon stopping the vehicle, Deputy Cupp came in contact with the driver, identified as Steven Kip Smith, 32, Lehigh Drive. Smith did not have a valid Tennessee Driver’s License. He was then detained. According to the report, Deputy Cupp obtained verbal consent to search Smith’s vehicle where he found a small baggie that contained .3 grams of methamphetamine. Smith was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II.
Assault: John Thomas Shehee, 31, Woodlawn Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for assault on Monday, Dec. 23. Deputy Jessica Butler served Shehee the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Gary Dwayne Dunn, 40, Padget Mill Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for domestic assault, violation of probation, failure to appear (four counts) and failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Sgt. Bill Miller arrested Dunn and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
