Probation violation: Melissa R. Newman, 50, Corral Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, March 6. Capt. Matthew Elliott arrested Newman without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Christopher Finchum, 44, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, March 8. Patrolman Michael Robey arrested Finchum at a residence on Ruble Avenue without incident.
Brooks arrest: Officers were dispatched to Motel 6 concerning a domestic dispute on Sunday, March 8. Upon arrival, officers could hear Michael K. Brooks, 46, and Julia Collins, 43, arguing near the elevator. During the investigation, officers learned Brooks bit Collins on her shoulder. Brooks was then placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
Assault: A Cocke County Jail inmate is facing an additional charge following a confrontation with a police officer on Friday, March 6. Patrolman Paul Weber reported while he was dropping off a suspect at the Cocke County Jail, he observed Kendall R. Grooms, 30, Dark Hollow Road, acting “aggressive” towards corrections officers. According to the report, Grooms allegedly “lunged” towards officers and refused to comply with verbal commands. Weber said while trying to detain Grooms, he was reportedly grabbed on the wrist by the inmate. Grooms was detained and charged with assault.
DUI: A South Carolina couple were arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday, March 7. Patrolman Paul Weber conducted a traffic stop after he observed a vehicle speeding on West Highway 25/70. Weber came in contact with the driver, identified as William R. Evans, 30, and the passenger, Courtney Lambert, 25, both of Anderson, South Carolina. According to the report, Evans had “bloodshot” and “glassy” eyes and there was an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. Evans reportedly admitted to taking one “shot” of alcohol. Evans was placed under arrest without incident. Officers learned that the vehicle was leased to Lambert. She was then placed under arrest as well and charged with driving under the influence by consent. Evans was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, open container and speeding.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
