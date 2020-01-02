MAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE: Deputies responded to Bear Branch Road on Saturday, Dec. 28 on the call of a man being struck by a car. Deputy Timothy Snapp met the victim, Nathan Lunceford, 18, Del Rio, who was being loaded into an ambulance at the intersection of Blue Mill Road and Midway Road. Lunceford told deputies that he left a friends house and was headed back to his residence at 280 Bear Branch Road when a blue/green Toyota or Honda driven by Pamela Dockery, 37, Del Rio allegedly struck him on his left knee and knocked him down an embankment. Mr. Lunceford fell onto a tree and states he “hobbled” to his aunt’s house to call 911.
HIT AND RUN: Deputies received a call on Saturday, Dec. 28 in reference to a possible hit and run accident on New Cave Church Road. Sgt. Christopher Barnes spoke to the caller, Markita Belcher, 54, Dandridge, who advised that sometime around 8:15 a.m. she was returning home from a trip to the store, when a small red car approached from behind and struck her 1998 Chevy Lumina. The red car was being driven by Christie Nicole Williamson, 31, Newport. Williamson reportedly had three males in the car with her who, according to Belcher, were swearing and threatening her. One male, later identified as Billy Wayne Frazier, 29, Newport, got out of the car and was “foaming at the mouth” and brandishing brass knuckles. Belcher left the scene and called 911.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: A Newport man was charged with domestic assault in an altercation with his wife on Saturday, Dec. 28. Officers were dispatched to the home at 1658 W Highway 25/70 in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the victim, Mariah Whaley, 27, Newport, in the driveway. Whaley stated her husband, Christopher Whaley, 42, Newport, had gotten angry when she was on the phone and began to scream and throw things in the home. Whaley claims her husband verbally threatened her and then grabbed her by the hair, throwing her on the couch. When the victim tried to hide in her car, she said her husband grabbed post hole diggers and began hitting the windshield and broke the passenger side window of the vehicle. Christopher Whaley was arrested and brought to the county jail annex.
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Officers served warrants on two individuals on Monday, Dec. 30 at a residence located at 4261 Possum Hollow Road. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Joseph Phillips, 44, Cosby and Priscilla Evans, 53, Cosby. Both individuals had Circuit Court Indictments in connection with aggravated burglary and vandalism charges. Both were placed into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail for processing.
THEFT OF AUTOMOBILE: Deputies were dispatched to Newport Sand and Gravel on Monday, Dec. 30 for a stolen vehicle report. When deputies arrived the owner, Joseph Beretta reported that an employee informed him that a 2002 Chevy 2500 work truck was missing. When Beretta checked the security camera, he noticed the vehicle had been taken at approximately 7:30 p.m. the previous night. Due to wind and rain, it was difficult to pull a clear picture from the camera. The truck is estimated to be valued at $6,000.
THEFT OF TRAILER: A flatbed trailer was reported stolen from a property located at 2610 Highway 321 Parrottsville on Monday, Dec. 30. Sgt. Heath Willis arrived on the scene and made contact with owner, Reginald Watts, 66, Parrottsville. Watts was informed by a farmhand that the trailer was missing. Watts claims that the last time he used the trailer was on Saturday, Dec. 28. The gate that surrounded the trailer was open and the lock was missing. No suspects have been linked to the crime.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.