Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to the area of West Broadway Street in reference to an intoxicated female subject on Monday, Jan. 27. Patrolman Paul Weber said he came in contact with the female in question, identified as Mary Gentry, 28, Lenoir City. According to the report, Gentry told officers that she was trying to find her pearl handled firearm because it was “the only way to open a secret gate to meet God.” Gentry also warned officers that there were demons coming to earth and there was a “Hispanic” version of herself running around. Ptl. Weber said Gentry’s pupils were dilated and she had a difficult time standing on her own. Gentry was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Warrants served: John D. Dorsey, 27, Lou Ellen Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for vandalism $1,000-$10,000 on Monday, Jan. 27. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Dorsey without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Break-in: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Prospect Avenue in reference to a break-in on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Upon arrival, Patrolman Chris Silvers spoke with Shea Rice, 45, who said while she was away from her residence, someone reportedly broke into her home through a back door and took several items. The items ranged from jewelry, a Roku box and a PlayStation 4. The estimated loss totaled more than $3,000.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
