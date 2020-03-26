Warrant served: Lonnie Samples, 53, Morgan Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft over $1,000 on Sunday, March 22. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Samples at Newport Laundry without incident.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Morrell Springs Road in reference to an assault that occurred on Monday, March 23. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with Heather Hayes, 32, who said she witnessed Morgan Ferguson, 34, assault Lewis Shelton as he arrived at the residence. According to the report, Ferguson fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. No charges were filed.
Drugs found at Assault scene: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Musterfield Road concerning an assault that occurred on Wednesday, March 25. Patorlman Shane Bower spoke with Deloris Holt, 67, who said her daughter and daughter’s boyfriend were allegedly involved in an altercation before they fled the scene. According to the report, Holt advised officers she has custody of her granddaughter and asked officers to search the bedrooms for any illegal narcotics. Officers searched the bedroom and found a baggie of marijuana and a loaded syringe.
Theft: Security cameras were reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Tuesday, March 24. Patrolman Chris Silvers spoke with Jill Gregg, who said the cameras were posted on a building outside of Newport Vapor. The estimated loss is $1,000.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
