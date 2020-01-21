Man suffers self-inflicted gunshot: A Hartford man sustained minor injuries after he accidentally shot himself on Saturday, Jan. 18. Sgt. Heath Willis said he was dispatched to Newport Medical Center to sign a chart. Sgt. Willis spoke with the victim, identified as Marty Blake Pack, 34, Black Mountain Road, who said he was checking his property while in possession of his Steven’s 16 gauge shotgun. Pack said the gun “slipped” from his hand while his finger was still on the trigger guard causing Pack to shoot his toe. According to the report, the incident was ruled as accidental self-inflicted gun shot wound.
Thacker arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of Highway 160, concerning a vehicle accident on Friday, Jan. 17. Deputy Daniel Smith learned the driver of one of the vehicles involved, later identified as Keith Dewayne Thacker, 45, Miller Town Road, fled the scene. Deputy Smith spoke with the victims, who said Thacker was Southbound on Highway 160 when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle. According to the report, Deputy Joshua Matthews found Thacker at his residence where he admitted he consumed several alcoholic beverages and was the driver of the vehicle. Thacker performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Thacker person was in possession of a pill bottle that contained suspected Suboxone and Clonazepam. Thacker was charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule III, possession of schedule IV, driving while license revoked, failure to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane, violation of financial responsibility, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, evading arrest and violation of probation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
