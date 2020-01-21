Probation violation: Katie Whaley, 31, Sevierville, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Thursday, Jan. 16. Patrolman Paul Weber served Whaley the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Brock’s concerning an impaired driver on Thursday, Jan. 16. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with the driver, identified as Kenneth Marshall Johnson, 55, Trout Alley Road, who was in possession of an open container of alcohol. According to the report, Johnson had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and he was unsteady on his feet. Ptl. Weber said in the report that Johnson told him he was just drinking in his vehicle. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Johnson and he performed poorly on all tests given. Johnson was charged with driving under the influence, violation of open container law and driving on a revoked license.
Couple charged: A Newport couple was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a traffic stop on Thursday, Jan. 16. Sgt. Derek Wright said he stopped a Nissan Altima for a light law violation on West Highway 25/70. Wright came in contact with the driver, identified as Nathaniel Dexter Manning, 31, Lehigh Drive, and the passenger, Heather R. Verdier, 36, English Street. According to the report, Manning did not have a valid Tennessee Driver’s License and he was then placed under arrest. Upon inventory of the vehicle, officers found a Dollar General bag that contained small cotton filters along with an “unknown” white and yellow powdery substance. According to the report, officers spoke with Verdier, who said Manning allegedly told her to grab the bag because it had “dope” in it. Both Verdier and Manning denied owning the bag. Both were arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Manning was additionally charged with driving on a revoked license and lights required by motor vehicle.
Probation violation: Trinity D. Sells, 41, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 17. Capt. Brad Ball arrested Sells without incident following a traffic stop.
Warrants served: Billy Joe Weisbrodt, 38, Louisville, KY, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Saturday, Jan. 18. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Weisbrodt at Walmart without incident.
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to Kenjo Market concerning a male subject who was asleep behind the building on Saturday, Jan. 18. Patrolman Shane Bower found the male in question, identified as Timothy B. Long, 49, River Rest Way, lying on the ground next to a “half empty” bottle of Jim Beam. Ptl. Bower said Long had a “strong” odor of alcohol about his person and he seemed confused. Long was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Quality Inn concerning a theft on Saturday, Jan. 18. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with the manager, who said a former employee was seen on camera stealing an envelope of money on three different occasions. The estimated theft totaled $257.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
