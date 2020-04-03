Theft: Marquita Gass, 51, Hidden Estates Way, filed a theft report at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, April 2. Lt. Max Laughter spoke with Gass who said she returned to her residence and noticed her home was “ransacked” and multiple items were missing. Suspects were mentioned.
Warrant served: Jacob Matthews Reynolds, 32, Shag Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for criminal trespassing on Thursday, April 2. Sgt. Heath Willis arrested Reynolds without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.