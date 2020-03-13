Miller charged: A Newport man was charged with aggravated assault after he struck a woman in the face with a metal trashcan on Wednesday, March 11. Patrolman Jordan Douglas came in contact with Lisa Ellison, 53, who was sitting on the sidewalk. Ptl. Douglas noted Ellison had sustained a serious injury to her eye and learned Michael C. Miller, 61, Cosby Highway, had struck her in the face with a metal trashcan. Miller was later found and taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Clifton Heights in reference to a domestic disturbance on Thursday, March 12. The caller, who was an off duty police officer, said there was a man attacking a woman. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with Jennifer Brown, 31, who said while she and Robert W. Hall, 41, were arguing, he allegedly grabbed her and punched her in the mouth. The off duty police officer advised he witnessed Hall throw Brown to the ground several times. Hall was arrested and charged with assault.
Probation violation: Allen James Hunter, 36, Blue Ridge Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, March 12. Capt. Matthew Elliott arrested Hunter at a business on Cosby Highway.
Probation violation: Charles J. Coppock, 47, Edwina-Bridgeport Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, March 11. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Coppock at a residence on Village Way.
Failure to appear: Cynthia R. Foister, 39, Morristown, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, March 11. Patrolman Jessy Burgess arrested Foister at Walmart without incident.
Warrants served: Jesse E. Shropshire, 37, White Pine, was served with active outstanding warrants for contempt of court and violation of probation on Wednesday, March 11. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Shropshire following a traffic stop.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Commercial Bank in reference to a female passed out in a vehicle on Wednesday, March 11. Capt. Matthew Elliott found Camryn Gregg, 21, Cosby Highway, sleeping inside the still running vehicle. Capt. Elliott said he saw an open container of alcohol and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Gregg and she performed poorly on all tests given. While searching the car officers found a small amount of marijuana and a grinder. Gregg was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.
Failure to appear: Ralph Maybee, 31, no address, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (three counts) on Wednesday, March 11. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Maybee following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
