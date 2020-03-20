Warrants served: David L. Ramsey, 48, Hill Top Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Tuesday, March 17. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Ramsey following a traffic stop.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched to 569 Freeman Avenue to speak with a female about an assault that occurred at a Myers Circle residence on Wednesday, March 18. Upon arrival Patrolman Joshyua Shults spoke with Masie Prenell, 26, who said her boyfriend, Jason L. Perkey, 31, struck her in the eye with a cell phone. Officers observed wounds consistent to Prenell’s story. Perkey was later arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Warrants served: Ricky Gibson, 27, Rogersville, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Monday, March 16. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Gibson following a traffic stop.
Aggravated assault: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Blue Ridge Way in reference to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, March 17. Upon arrival Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with Tina Garcia, 39, who said while she and Carl Johnson, 50, were arguing, he allegedly assaulted her. According to the report, when officers spoke with Johnson he made the statement, “put me in jail”. He was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.
Juvenile assaulted, man charged: A 13-year-old male juvenile told Newport Police officers that he was assaulted by an adult on Tuesday, March 17. Patrolman Michael Robey said he was dispatched to 237 Bowman Drive, in reference to an assault that occurred. Ptl. Roeby spoke with the victim who said Benjamin A. Lucot, 39, reportedly became irate over the juvenile visiting with his daughter and assaulted him. Several witnesses confirmed the incident. Lucot was placed under arrest and charged with assault.
Dorsey arrest: Officers were dispatched to 364 Lou Ellen Street in reference to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, March 17. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with Cherokee Cobb, 23, who said her boyfriend, John Dillon Dorsey, 28, assaulted her. According to the report, as Cobb attempted to call 911 for help Dorsey took her phone away from her. Dorsey was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency call.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
