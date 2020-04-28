Probation violation: Joseph L. Norris, 31, Jefferson City, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, April 25. Constable Nathan White arrested Norris at a residence on Point Pleasant Road without incident.
Fraudulent use of credit or debit card: Ida Mathis, 72, Rivers Edge Drive, filed a fraud report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, April 24. Deputy Jody Henry spoke with Mathis, who said on or about April 14 she noticed her purse was missing along with her driver’s license, credit card, insurance card and debit card. As Mathis called her bank to close all accounts, she was advised that $1,000 had been withdrawn from her account along with several other purchases made. Two suspects were named.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
