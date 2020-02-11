Earls arrest: Robert Wayne Earls, 52, Dandridge, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Feb. 8. The warrant was issued out of Jefferson County. Deputy Joey Owings arrested Earls at a residence on Old Newport Highway without incident.
Warrant served: Ashley F. Player, 32, Baysinger Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Friday, Feb. 7. Deputy Jessica Butler arrested Player at a residence on West Highway 25/70.
Gregg arrest: Larry McCarter Gregg, 38, Peanut Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to comply with child support on Saturday, Feb. 8. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Gregg at a residence on Ginger Road.
Warrants served: Joseph C. Samples, 31, Highway 411, was served with active outstanding warrants for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. According to the report, the charges stemmed from a December 19 incident where Samples reportedly crashed his vehicle near the 432 exit ramp and fled the scene. Samples was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 9 at his residence.
Warrant served: Walker D. Holmes, 18, Estie way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft of property over $1,000 on Saturday, Feb. 8. According to the report, Holmes was being sought after he reportedly took a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 from his mother, Julie Johnson, 49, without permission. Sgt. Bill Miller arrested Holmes at Weigels without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
