Theft: Officers were dispatched to Fix-A-Cell concerning a theft that occurred on Wednesday, April 15. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Jarod Stokley, 23, who said a female suspect entered the store and stole three cell phones. The female was identified. The estimated loss is $320.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
