Couple charged following traffic stop: Newport Police Sgt. Derek Wright conducted a routine traffic stop Tuesday morning after he observed a vehicle go by him on West Broadway Street that had a loud muffler. Upon stopping the vehicle, Sgt. Wright said he saw the driver and passenger switch seats. When he approached the vehicle, he came in contact with Nancy Christian, 50, Jefferson City and Darrell Jenkins, 45 Millertown Road. According to the report, Jenkins had an odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and he was unsteady on his feet. Jenkins reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Jenkins and he performed poorly on all tests given. Jenkins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, unnecessary noise, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility, failure to appear and violation of implied consent. Christian was also arrested and charged with driving under the influence by consent.
Probation violation: Ryan A. Stieman, 23, Lucia Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (three counts) on Sunday, Dec. 8. Officer Megan Ferrell arrested Stieman following a traffic stop.
Failure to appear: Norris Harvey, 21, Cosby Highway, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Monday, Dec. 9. Capt. Matthew Elliott arrested Harvey following a traffic stop on Cosby Highway.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
