Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Highway 32 in reference to a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, March 11. Deputy Ethan Keys came in contact with George Lester Reddish, 62, who said his girlfriend, Dawn Lee Couture, 46, allegedly shoved him down. She was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
Theft: Deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Jayce Way, in reference to a theft on Wednesday, March 11. Deputy Joey Owings said he spoke with Mary Reece, 45, who said she retuned to her residence and noticed someone had entered her home and stolen several items. Two male subjects were mentioned.
Warrant served: Thomas C. Vick, 45, Terrace Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support (two counts) on Friday, March 13. Sgt. Max Laughter arrested Vick at a residence on Sub Way.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
