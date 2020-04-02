Vandalism: Teresa McMahan of Windspirit Way filed a vandalism report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 31. Lt. Max Laughter spoke with McMahan, who said a male suspect was operating a rental truck when he reportedly struck her mailbox causing damage. The male was identified. The estimated damage totaled $50.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
