Stolen vehicle: A 1998 Chevrolet Camaro was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Thursday, April 2. Patrol Brandon Cassady spoke with David Prisock, 20, who said the vehicle was last seen at his Laramie Circle residence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
