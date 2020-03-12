Failure to appear: Jeremy J. Rosenbaum, 41, Heritage Boulevard, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, March 9. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Rosenbaum at Motel 6 and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Glendon O’Dell, 44, Seay Hollow Road, Del Rio, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, March 9. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested O’Dell following a traffic stop.
Probation violation: Charles L. Hall, 28, Bay Berry Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Monday, March 9. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Hall at Food City without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
