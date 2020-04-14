DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Fowlers Grove Road in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries on Friday, April 10. Upon arrival, Lt. Chris Gregg found a male, identified as Michael J. Panichelli, 44, Vineland, NJ, sitting in a vehicle that was on the side of an embankment. Upon making contact with Panichelli, Lt. Gregg noted he had an odor of alcohol about his person and he was unsteady on his feet. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Panichelli and he performed poorly on all tests given. Panichelli admitted to consuming alcohol prior. According to the report, Panichelli stated he did not sustain injuries and refused EMS. He was then arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
Vandalism: Stephanie McClanahan, 38, Charla Way, filed a vandalism report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, April 12. Deputy Jody Henry spoke with McClanahan, who advised that while she was away from her residence, someone “busted” the passenger side glass to her 1996 Chevrolet truck. No items were reported missing. The estimated damage totaled $500.
Joyriding: Warrants have been obtained for a Morristown woman after she refused to return a vehicle. Deputy Zach Shelton spoke with Leigh D. Hembree, 58, Eds Way, who said she allowed Cindy D. Hembree, 39, Morristown, to drive her vehicle on April 9. However, as of Sunday, April 12, Cindy Hembree had not returned the vehicle. Deputy Shelton said a warrant for joyriding was filed.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
