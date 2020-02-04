Leaving the scene of an accident: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Highway 160, in reference to a vehicle crash on Saturday, Feb. 1. Upon arrival, Deputy Jody Henry said he observed a 1999 Nissan Altima that crashed into a brick mailbox and came to a rest on property that belonged to Ronald Dale Williams. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Zachary Lee Jenkins, 20, fled the scene before deputies’ arrival. According to the report, Williams advised deputies that he did not see or hear anything at the time of the crash.
Matthews arrest: Tisha Ann Matthews, 35, Minco Way, was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for domestic assault and vandalism under $500 (two counts) on Sunday, Feb. 2. Sgt. Max Laughter was dispatched to the 1400 block of Minco Way, concerning the domestic disturbance. Sgt. Laughter spoke with Neesha Martellio, 20, who said Matthews allegedly grabbed her by her hair and pulled her to the floor following an argument. The victim said Matthews reportedly broke a television and damaged a vehicle. According to the report, deputies spoke with Matthews who said the argument began because she reportedly told her mother and Matellio that she was going to marry Jason Aldean, but they did not believe her. Matthews was taken into custody without incident.
Probation violation: Kenneth Allen Peterson, 63, Highway 160, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Feb. 1. Deputy Daniel Smith arrested Peterson without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
