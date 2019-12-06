Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to Quality Inn concerning an intoxicated male subject on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Upon arrival, Patrolman Jordan Douglas came in contact with the male in question, identified as Michael Crowder, 64, Hot Springs, NC, who was lying in the grass outside the hotel. According to the report, Crowder had slurred speech and was unable to stand on his own. Crowder admitted to officers that he drank a “half pint” of vodka. For his safety, he was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Warrant served: Clifford J. Fine, 27, Lower English Creek Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft of a vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 5. According to the report filed by Detective Josh Holt, Fine was charged after he stole a Jeep Liberty on Dec. 3 from Walmart. The vehicle was recovered at Fine’s residence by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
Probation violation: Brandon W. Haney, 41, Stowa Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Haney without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Parole violation: Shawn Lee, 33, Bowman Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of parole on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Lee without incident.
Teague arrest: A Cosby man is facing a number of charges following a traffic stop in Newport Wednesday morning. Patrolman Shane Bower conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed a vehicle nearly strike another vehicle on Cosby Highway. Bower said he then came in contact with the driver, Mitchell R. Teague, 46, Eagle Nest Road, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. According to the report, Teague admitted to consuming alcohol. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Teague and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was then placed under arrest. Officers found a pill bottle with no label on the bottle that contained 40 pills of Alprazolam in Teague’s vehicle. Teague was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of schedule 4, violation of implied consent and improper lane change.
Probation violation: Elizabeth M. Whittle, 38, West Highway 25/70, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Whittle without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Joshua Ashmore, 38, Blue Horizon Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Ashmore without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Wesley Sparks, 33, Chief Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Patrolwoman Megan Ferrell arrested Sparks without incident.
Banks arrest: A routine traffic led to the arrest of a Banks Road man on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Patrolman Shane Bower conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle that improperly displayed tags. Ptl. Bower ran the tag and learned it belonged to another vehicle. He came in contact with the driver, identified as Darrell Arvil Banks, 55, Banks Road, who appeared “very nervous”, the report stated. Officers conducted a pat down search of Banks and found an eye glass case that contained a pipe and a baggie of methamphetamine. Banks was placed under arrest and charged with possession of schedule II, driving while license revoked, improper display and unlawful removal of tags.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cliffwood Drive, to speak with a female about an assault that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 5. Upon arrival, Patrolman Jessy Burgess spoke with Vickie Hammitt, 46, who said while she and Douglas Smith, 50, were arguing at a residence on Prospect Avenue, he allegedly tried to “smother” her with a pillow. He then pointed a gun at her accordind to Hammitt. She was able to escape the residence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
