Arch arrest: Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Martine Street in reference to a domestic disturbance on Monday, April 20. Upon arrival Patrolman Jessy Burgess spoke with Stefanie W. Arch, 36, who said she was upset because her boyfriend turned the water off while she was taking a shower. Ptl. Burgess reported that he explained to Arch that’s no reason to call law enforcement. According to the report, while Ptl. Burgess was talking to Capt. Stephen Higginbotham, Arch exited the home and told officers they were racist. Ptl. Burgess said he asked Arch to go back inside the residence but she refused to do so. Arch was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Dalton arrest: A Cosby man is facing several charges after he attempted to break into a vehicle on Tuesday, April 21. Newport Police officers identified the man as Eric Dalton, 41, Mathis Branch Road. Patrolman Chris Silvers reported was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a vehicle burglary. Ptl. Silvers spoke with Taylor Moore, who said when she returned to her vehicle, she noticed someone had broken into the vehicle and damaged the steering column. Officers reviewed video surveillance and observed Dalton attempting to break into the vehicle. Officers were then notified that Dalton was leaving the gas pumps. Capt. Stephen Higginbotham located Dalton and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, Dalton did not stop and fled from officers. The vehicle pursuit came to an end after Dalton crashed through a fence. Dalton exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was located a short time later and taken into custody. He was charged with driving while license revoked, vandalism, failure to exercise due care, speeding, fleeing to evade and burglary of auto.
Altmayer arrest: Officers were dispatched to Cash Express in reference to a male subject who made threats to “rob someone” on Tuesday, April 21. Upon arrival, Patrolman Brandon Cassady learned Corey M. Altmayer, 38, West Broadway Street, threatened to rob someone after he was denied a loan. Altmayer left the scene but was later found at Marathon gas station where he was detained without incident. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed a .22 Revolver and several bullets. According to the report, the serial number on the firearm had been spray painted. Altmayer first denied making threats but recanted and admitted to doing so. He was arrested and charged with false reports, tampering with evidence and changing serial numbers.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
