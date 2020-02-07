DUI: A Chicago man was arrested by the Newport Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 5 for driving under the influence following a traffic stop. Capt. Brad Ball conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed a vehicle leave a closed business and pull out in front of his patrol car. Upon stopping the vehicle, Capt. Ball came in contact with the driver, identified as Carlos G. Lewis, 30, Chicago, IL. According to the report, Capt. Ball said he detected an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. When questioned if Lewis had consumed any alcohol, he admitted to taking a “couple of shots.” Officers administered a field sobriety test to Lewis and he performed poorly on all tests given. Lewis was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to active shoplifters on Thursday, Feb. 6. Upon arrival, Officer Megan Ferrell spoke with the Assistant Manager, who said he observed two juvenile males conceal items and attempted to leave the store without paying. A thermometer and a pair of earbuds were recovered. The juveniles were cited.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
