Probation violation: Justin W. Patterson, 22, Lou Spouse Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Feb. 27. Deputy Zachary Magouirk served Patterson the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Kenneth Doak Barnett, 43, Edwina-Bridgeport Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, March 1. Sgt. Max Laughter arrested Barnett following a traffic stop and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of schedule II: Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Holt Town Road in reference to a disabled vehicle in the roadway on Sunday, March 1. Lt. David Moriarty found a female, identified as Breanna Dockery, 22, River Street, asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. During the investigation, Dockery told deputies that she ran out of gas and was waiting on someone to bring her more. According to the report, deputies ran the VIN number and learned the vehicle was reported stolen. Dockery advised that she borrowed the vehicle from Richard Brotherton. During inventory of the vehicle, deputies found a small bag that contained .6 grams of methamphetamine in the center console. Dockery was charged with possession of schedule II.
Reckless endangerment: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Pierce Road after a complaint was made that someone shot at the residence on Sunday, March 1. Upon arrival, Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Lloyd Manning, 61, who said he and his wife were going to bed when they heard gun shots near their residence. Manning reported he heard a bullet possibly go through the wall of his bedroom. Deputies searched the bedroom and recovered a single bullet under a shelf.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
