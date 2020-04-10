Vance arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of O’Neil Road concerning a suspicious vehicle on Friday, April 10. Deputy Daniel Smith said he located the vehicle in question and noticed it had crashed into a fence. Deputy Smith said he found the driver, identified as Bryan Keith Vance, 47, Lower English Creek Road, “slumped” over in the driver seat. According to the report, Vance had slurred speech and was slow to react. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Vance and he performed poorly on all tests given. Vance was also found to have an active warrant for domestic assault. He was arrested without further incident. Vance was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, driving while unlicensed, driving an unregistered vehicle and violation of financial responsibility.
Sampson arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hooper Highway due to an intoxicated male subject on Thursday, April 9. Deputy Ethan Keys came in contact with Harold Sampson, 45. Deputy Keys reported that as other deputies arrived at the scene, Sampson reportedly began cursing and acting “belligerent”. According to the report, Sampson made a fist and attempted to resist arrest. He was then placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication, resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search and disorderly conduct.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
