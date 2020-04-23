DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 160 and Highway 321, concerning a male subject who was passed out in a vehicle on Monday, April 20. Deputy Joshua Matthews came in contact with Derek F. Markley, 37, Old Solomon Ferry Road, who reportedly could not hold his head up and couldn’t keep his eyes open. According to the report, Markley admitted to using heroin. Deputy Matthews reported that no field sobriety tests were conducted due to Markley’s intoxication level and not being able to stand without assistance. Markley was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
