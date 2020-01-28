Black arrest: Jason Black, 39, West Highway 25/70, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Saturday, Jan. 25. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Black following a traffic stop.
Locklear arrest: James W. Locklear, 46, 5th Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (three counts) on Sunday, Jan. 26. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Locklear without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Williams arrest: Bobby W. Williams, 51, Smith Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Jan. 26. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Williams without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Turner arrest: Jarred M. Turner, 33, Old 15th Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for theft of property $10,000-$60,000 on Friday, Jan. 24. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Turner at Walmart without incident.
Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to an active shoplifter on Friday, Jan. 24. Upon arrival, Patorlman Shane Bower spoke with the manager, who said Travis R. Wilkins, 36, Morrell Springs Road, stole several items from the store on January 23. According to the report, officers reviewed video surveillance and confirmed Wilkins concealed merchandise and left the store without paying. Wilkins was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Probation violation: James D. Levering, 31, Woodson Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Jan. 25. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Levering without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Dwayne A. Jenkins, 46, Filbert Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Friday, Jan. 24. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Jenkins without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stewart arrest: Bobby L. Stewart, 42, Melton Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and vandalism. According to the warrants, Stewart was wanted after he assaulted Jamie Hall at Knights Inn on January 21. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Stewart at a residence on Terrace Way.
Probation violation: Ronald C. Taylor, 38, Bucks Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Friday, Jan. 24. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Taylor without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Dillon E. Ramsey, 26, no address, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Saturday, Jan. 25. Sgt. David Clevenger arrested Ramsey without incident.
Dalton arrest: Eric D. Dalton, 40, Filbert Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Friday, Jan. 24. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Dalton at a residence on Clifton Heights and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Murphy arrest: Michelle L. Murphy, 27, no address, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Saturday, Jan. 25. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Murphy at a residence on 5th Street without incident.
Probation violation: Danny R. Hall, 35, Buffalo Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 23. Officer Megan Ferrell arrested Hall without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Melissa R. Newman, 50, Corral Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 23. Officer Megan Ferrell arrested Newman without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Bobby L. Adkison, 47, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 24. Patrolman Johnathan Ball arrested Adkison without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Hall arrest: Henry A. Hall, 57, Red Oak Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Saturday, Jan. 25. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Hall at his residence and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Teresa G. Teague, 56, Clifton Heights Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 24. Patrolman Jessy Burgess arrested Teague without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Joshua Cole, 40, Carnation Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Jan. 25. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Cole following a traffic stop.
Failure to appear: Robert J. Hixson, 41, New Market, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Jan. 24. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Hixon following a traffic stop.
Break-in: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning a burglary on Saturday, Jan. 25. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with Jacob Barbee, 19, who said he left his vehicle parked at Walmart for a few hours and when he returned, he noticed someone broke into his vehicle and stole Apple headphones and a $100 bill that was in the center console.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
