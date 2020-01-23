Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Bullard Drive and Carson Springs Road concerning a female subject walking with no shoes on Saturday afternoon. Deputy Wes Keys came in contact with Jennifer S. Hall, 40, Roy Road, who was reportedly talking to a rock that she had in her hand. According to the report, Deputy Keys said when he spoke to Hall, she was speaking in an unknown language. Hall was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Probation violation: Vickie Ann Costner, 42, Lakota Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 18. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Costner following a traffic stop without incident.
Theft of property: A 2003 Yamaha YZ450F was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Jan. 20. Lt. Chris Gregg spoke with Ryan Bagent, 39, Long Creek Road, who said the dirt bike was last seen at his residence. The estimated loss was $2,500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
